The Center for Rural Affairs is working with entities in Albion and Pierce to bring business workshops to those communities.
Business owners in the Albion area are invited to attend a marketing workshop in Albion organized by the center and Boone County Development Agency. The course, called “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Cardinal Inn in Albion.
“If you struggle with how to market your business or with finding the time to dedicate to marketing, this class will help you learn strategies that will set you up for success," said Anna Pratt, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “During this course, the instructor will lead you through the creation of your own marketing plan.”
Katie (Frey) Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance, will instruct the course. Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 20. To register, contact Michelle Olson at 402-395-3356 or bcdasec@boone-county.org.
Two workshops also are scheduled for local entrepreneurs and business owners in Pierce. These events are sponsored by the center, the Pierce Chamber of Commerce and the Pierce Public Library.
The size of each session is limited and will take place at Pierce Public Library.
The first workshop, “QuickBooks Basics,” will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required by Monday, Sept. 23. The second workshop, “Activate Your Marketing Plan” will be Monday, Oct. 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required by Friday, Oct. 4.
“Business development — whether through accounting or marketing — is beneficial to the success of any small business,” Pratt said. “These two sessions can help take your business to the next level.”
Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct QuickBooks Basics. The use of laptops and software will be provided. Gutzmann will instruct the marketing seminar.
To register for the Pierce events, contact Nikki Weber at 402-329-4658 or Mandi Jablonski at piercechamberne@gmail.com.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information. Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.