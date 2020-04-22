Plainview Subway

SUBWAY IN Plainview will have a new building from which to operate soon. A tentative June opening is being planned for the building being built by Aschoff Construction of Osmond.

 Correspondent/Bev Schwindt

Subway

302 W. Park Ave. in Plainview

Business overview: Subway is a dine-in/carry-out restaurant that offers items like sub sandwiches, wraps and salads. It is often a top choice for people seeking quick, nutritious meal options with fresh products. The meals are made to order in front of customers. A variety of Goodrich Ice Cream also is included on the menu. Currently, the restaurant offers take-out options only due to COVID-19.

Owners and background: Subway in Plainview is owned by Benchmark Capital and managed by Cornerstone associates, which also own Subway restaurants in neighboring communities.

Business hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

When did the business open? Subway has been open in Plainview for several years and was purchased by its current owners in January 2018, but its new location is a roughly 1,500-square-foot building being constructed by Aschoff Construction of Osmond. A June 2020 grand opening for the new building is tentatively planned as the present Subway continues to serve the Plainview community. The old building will be torn down after the move into the new building to ensure hours of operation will be maintained.

Number of employees: Two full-time and up to seven part-time employees.

