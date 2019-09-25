Business seminars coming up in Wayne
WAYNE — Entrepreneurs and business owners in the Wayne area are invited to a series of workshops focused on small-business training.
Basic QuickBooks, a two-day event, will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Wednesday, Oct. 16. Advanced QuickBooks will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23; Advanced Excel will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Introduction to Publisher will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. These free events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Wayne Public Library.
Each session is limited to 10 attendees and will take place at Wayne Public Library.
Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the courses. The use of laptops and software will be provided.
Registration is required a day in advance of each workshop. Contact Wayne Public Library at 402-375-3135. Visit cfra.org/events for more information.
Retirees to meet
The retirees of Sherwood Medical will gather for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Valentino’s in Norfolk. All retirees and spouses are welcome.