You receive an unsolicited message via text, email or a social media messenger indicating that you’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The message instructs you to self-isolate and provides a link for more information. Alarmed, you are tempted to click and get more details.
But the Better Business Bureau is advising people not to fall for it. The links may contain malware that downloads to your device.
The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert warning of scams arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to trace the contacts of those who have tested positive.
Contact tracing is one of the oldest public health measures. It is a system of discovering those with a virus and isolating them to slow the spread. This is to keep them away from others and follow their line of contact to warn anyone who encountered them of the virus threat.
Legitimate tracers follow the pathogen from person to person, often creating an intricate web of potentially infected people, to warn those along that web of the danger. So, it is necessary to ask those individuals with whom they have had contact.
“There is nothing illegitimate about that process itself,” said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Iowa. “Workers who do this are ethically bound to guard that information and to use it only for public health purposes.”
But reports are coming in of fake contact tracers attempting to get victims’ personal information for illegitimate purposes.
Two schemes so far have been identified as favorites of scammers, but there are likely more going on.
The unsolicited message through text, email or social media is one scam.
Another version involves a robocall claiming to be part of "contact and tracing efforts." Again, the call informs the receiver that they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. After electing to speak to a representative, the contact tracer asks the scamming victim to verify personal information. This starts with questions about your full name and date of birth but can quickly move to personally identifiable information or financial accounts. While contact tracers do normally reach out by phone, be sure to hang up if the caller doesn’t meet the following guidelines.
Legitimate contact tracers usually contact by phone, and they will identify themselves: The call should start with the tracer providing their name and identifying themselves as calling from the department of health or another official team.
Since contact tracing is normally done by phone call, one should be extra wary of social media messages or texts.
A real contact tracer will never reveal the identity of the person who tested positive. If they provide a person’s name, it’s a scam.
Double-check the URL. Scammers often buy official-looking URLs to use in their cons. Be careful that the link is really what it pretends to be. If the message alleges to come from the local government, make sure the URL ends in “.gov” (for the United States).
When in doubt, perform a separate internet search for the website.
It’s important to cooperate with a legitimate contact-tracing representative and equally important to not give information to a fake. If you have questions or concerns regarding contact tracing, contact the Better Business Bureau at 800-649-6814 or visit bbb.org.