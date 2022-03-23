Farmers State Bank will now be known by a new name.
On March 17, the Nebraska-based community bank announced that it officially had changed its name to Nebraska Bank. The name change, which has been in the works for some time, represents the long-standing bank’s growth in product and service offerings, as well as its increasingly diverse client base.
The transition also is accompanied by key investments in technology that allow the bank to better serve the needs of its customers.
Over the course of its history — particularly in the past 10 years — Nebraska Bank has placed a focus on diversifying and expanding its services. Its area of operation has grown to include nine locations across Nebraska, including the communities of Dodge, Spencer, Atkinson and Carroll.
In addition to a new name and logo, the transition includes investments in technology, including a new full-featured mobile banking app and online banking system.