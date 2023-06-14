A Hooper native has been named as the director of the Leadership Nebraska program.
NE Chamber President Bryan Slone recently welcomed Tara Lea to the NE Chamber Foundation team. Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.
“Tara has a strong passion for her state, its communities and the sectors and businesses that fuel local jobs and economies,” Slone said. “Her own leadership development path and experiences make her an excellent host for others on their unique leadership journeys.”
Lea most recently served as president and CEO of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, a 600-member organization. Before that, Lea spent four years as the president of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce. Lea has served on the board and is a past chairperson of the NE Chambers Association and the Mid-America Chamber Executives organization. She graduated from the U.S. Chamber Institute for Organizational Management program in 2021 and is a Leadership Nebraska graduate.
Leadership Nebraska is the NE Chamber Foundation’s cornerstone program. The chamber foundation is focused on meeting the needs of current business, community and state leaders, as well as equipping Nebraska’s next generation of leaders with the experiences, information and research they need to turn big ideas into bold moves.