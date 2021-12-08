Three Northeast Nebraskans have been elected to the board of Central Valley Ag Cooperative.
At the cooperative’s annual meeting in York, CVA reported $29.7 million in total profit from $2.2 billion in total sales for their fiscal year 2021, ending on Aug. 31.
At the meeting, CVA also announced the newly elected and reelected members of its board of directors, including Alex Brookhouser of Brunswick (Region 1), Duane Schumacher of Bloomfield (Region 2) and Jay Uehling of Oakland (Region 4).
CVA relies on its board of directors to position CVA for future success and profitability for member-owners. CVA’s board of directors is made up of local agricultural producers who are recognized for their industry expertise, economic and community development skills.