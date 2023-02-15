NE Chamber leaders welcomed a new chairman and 17 new members — including several with connections to Northeast Nebraska — to its board of directors at its annual meeting in early February.
Ryan Parker, president and CEO of Endicott Clay Products Co. of Fairbury, will serve as chairman for the 2023 term. Parker said he is excited to “get going this year and help find new ways to accelerate our state.”
“Workforce, tax modernization and statewide innovation are front and center for our members,” Parker said. “We are focused on addressing these challenges and unleashing economic growth.”
The following individuals with connections to Northeast Nebraska began their terms on the board this year.
— Kyle Arganbright, executive vice president and co-founder of Sandhills State Bank in Valentine, is serving as district representative.
— Courtney Dentlinger, vice president of customer services and external affairs and chief customer officer with Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus, is a district representative.
— Nicole Sedlacek, economic development manager for Nebraska Public Power District in O’Neill, is serving as economic development council chairwoman.
— Dennis Swanson, president of Sandhill Equipment Inc. in Bassett, is serving as district representative.
— Luke Virgil, executive director of the Wayne Area Chamber of Commerce in Wayne, is serving as Leadership Nebraska chairman.
“Our board is made up of individuals with a track record of leadership, both in their companies and in their communities, and a passion for the Good Life,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “We’re fortunate that they are volunteering their time and talent to help keep our businesses competitive and growing.”
New board members are nominated by the current board and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership. Board members promote economic growth across the state and establish the association’s policies with input from members and 12 councils.