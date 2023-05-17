LA VISTA — A former Emerson banker recently was selected to serve in a state leadership role in the industry.
Lydell Woodbury, who is the chairman CEO of First Nebraska Bank in Valley, will serve as chairman of the Nebraska Bankers Association for 2023-24. Woodbury has 40 years of experience in the financial industry, including serving as president of First Nebraska Bank in Emerson beginning in 1990.
His selection came as the Nebraska Bankers Association conducted its annual convention May 4-5 in La Vista. Several other bankers and institution with ties to Northeast and North Central Nebraska also were elected to the association’s board or were recognized during the event.
Bradley Koehn, regional president for Midwest Bank of Norfolk and former president and vice chairman for F&M Bank in West Point, was selected as chairman-elect during the event. Aaron Otten with Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust in Norfolk was elected to serve on the association’s board of directors. Also serving on the board from the area is Stephen Stull of Nebraska Bank in Dodge and Mark Linville of First State Bank in Randolph. Daniel Fullner of Madison County Bank in Madison is an outgoing member of the board.
Woodbury, Koehn and Stull also serve on the association’s board for the Nebraska Bankers Insurance & Services Co. Doug Johnson of Midwest Bank in Norfolk is an outgoing member of that board.
Area bankers serving on the Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association board of trustees are Susan Koranda of Security Bank in Laurel, Jason Smith of F&M Bank in West Point and Katy Wolf Bode of Platte Valley Bank in North Bend.
Douglas Steffensmeier of First Community Bank in Beemer was among the bankers recognized for 50 years of service. Kate Bruns of Bloomfield was named as a scholarship recipient by the association.
The Nebraska Bankers Association is the voice of Nebraska’s banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 17,000 people and safeguard nearly $82 billion in deposits within the state of Nebraska.