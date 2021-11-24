ALLO recently earned the gold medallion award for its effort to recruit and employ veterans of the U.S. military.
The Nebraska-based company, which has a location in Norfolk, was recognized with the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.
Todd Heyne, ALLO director and veteran, said ALLO was honored to earn the award. Twelve percent of the company’s workforce across three states are guard, reserve and veterans, “and that number continues to grow," Heyne said.
Recipients of the award meet employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation; and tuition assistance programs for veterans.