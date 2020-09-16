Allo expands into Norfolk

Allo Communications recently announced its expansion of service in Norfolk to provide business and residential customers with an all-fiber network for internet, TV and phone solutions.
Allo plans to work closely with Nebraska Public Power District and the City of Norfolk to build the network.
“We will introduce the Norfolk community to an attractive, competitive choice for communications and entertainment services from our Nebraska-based company,” said Allo president Brad Moline. “The Allo team looks forward to being a part of the community. We believe in being local, hiring local and giving back in meaningful ways.”
Allo was formed in Imperial in 2003. Since then, it has expanded its fiber footprint to 12 communities across Nebraska and Colorado.
Allo provides fiber-optic communications and high-speed broadband services, including access to internet speeds of one gigabit per second, telephone and television providing residents and businesses with entertainment and communication options.
"We see it as clearly now as ever: People can do nearly any kind of business from anywhere as long as the right telecommunications infrastructure is in place,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Having Allo build a fiber connection to every home and business in Norfolk is a game-changer. It elevates quality of life, enhances business recruitment and sets Norfolk apart."
Moline further expressed his enthusiasm for constructing the all-fiber network in Norfolk: “With completion of Norfolk’s fiber network, Allo will provide a unique level of local customer service, honest value, community involvement and technical support that will make Norfolk an even more outstanding place to live and work.”