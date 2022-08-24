Boone County Health Center in Albion recently received an elite five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In addition, the Albion hospital also was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals nationally by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The overall hospital quality star rating summarizes about 50 measures of health care quality for a given hospital, but some of those measures have greater emphasis. Four heavily weighted categories are patient experience, safety, readmissions and mortality. These categories account for more than 80% of a hospital’s overall star rating.
Nationwide, only about 13.8% of rated U.S. hospitals have five stars