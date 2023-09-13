Applied Connective Technologies, a Nebraska-based managed technology services provider, has announced plans to open a fourth location.
The new location — in Lincoln’s Haymarket area at 701 P St. — is in addition to the company’s longtime headquarters in Albion and offices in Norfolk and Columbus.
Following two years of IT experience at Lincoln’s Fiserv, company president Ed Knott co-founded Applied Connective in 2004 along with now-retired Tom Krings. Technology has evolved almost beyond recognition since 2004, and the same can be said of Applied Connective’s service offering.
What started out as a two-man operation selling commercial phones is now a full-service managed technology services provider whose focus spans virtually every facet of business technology.
The past four years in particular have brought about substantial change for the company, including office expansions, new locations, additional staff, streamlining of services and two significant acquisitions of Megavision and Connecting Point. But Knott said that what may look to some like explosive growth has rather been the result of a commitment to customer service and helping customers to become more secure, efficient and profitable with the right technologies.
Knott said Lincoln is where he got his start in IT, so the expansion feels like coming “full circle.”
“There are a number of things that make Lincoln the right place for us right now, and we’re excited to take our company to the next level with talent and partnerships we’re developing,” Knott said.