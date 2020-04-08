The Farmers Ranchers Cooperative of Ainsworth membership has voted to approve unification with Central Valley Ag of York.
After a series of informational meetings, accounting firm Gardiner and Co. certified the owners of Farmers Ranchers Cooperative approved the merger with CVA by a majority of 88%. The unified cooperative will retain the Central Valley Ag name with headquarters in York and Carl Dickinson serving as president and CEO.
Farmers Ranchers Cooperative chairman DJ Hladky said he is excited about what the future holds for the cooperative.
“We are confident that together we will become an even stronger cooperative for our member-owners with the ability to maintain local farmer-ownership for generations to come,” he said.
Initial merger discussions between the cooperatives began in January, with the respective boards individually approving the merger in February after a successful merger study was reviewed.
Farmer Ranchers voting took place by mail-in ballot, and the final tally of votes was completed April 1.
“Both boards felt strongly that unification would make us stronger and bring additional value to the members of both cooperatives,” said David Beckman, Central Valley Ag board chairman.
Farmers Ranchers Cooperative and Central Valley Ag officially will unite into one cooperative on June 1, 2020.