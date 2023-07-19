LINCOLN — The deadline is drawing near to register for the upcoming Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit.
The annual governor’s summit brings together economic developers and industry leaders in agriculture to discuss how to best grow Nebraska. This year, breakout sessions will cover a variety of topics, including workforce development, biomanufacturing, value-added agriculture, creative housing solutions and international trade.
“Together, we have responsibility to create great opportunities for the next generation of Nebraskans,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “The summit is a gathering where we can address the challenges facing our state, while strategizing how to make the most of our wealth of talent and natural resources.”
The summit is put on in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). The event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8-9, at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney. Participants may register online at govsummit.nebraska.gov. Registrations must be submitted by the end of business on Friday, July 21.
“The conference is a can’t-miss networking opportunity. It’s also the best way to stay abreast of trends affecting the economic well-being of our state,” said Joe Fox, deputy director of business development and programs at DED.
The 2023 summit will officially kick off with a reception and banquet hosted by the Nebraska Diplomats. The evening event includes an awards ceremony to honor leaders, businesses and communities that have made key contributions to the state’s economic success over the previous year.
The primary day of the summit will be Aug. 9. It will feature opening and closing remarks from the governor, a keynote from University of Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts during the luncheon and a full slate of breakout sessions, each led by a panel of subject matter experts.
“Nebraska agriculture has a reputation for producing food, feed and fuel of the highest quality,” said NDA director Sherry Vinton. “It’s an exciting time to be part our state’s top industry. We’re expanding broadband to every corner of the state, making rapid technological advances and discovering innovative uses for our sustainable commodities. At the upcoming summit, we’ll explore more ways to spur growth in ag and strengthen partnerships across industries.”
A full summit agenda is available at govsummit.nebraska.gov.