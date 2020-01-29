Two Norfolk financial advisers have been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020.
Chuck Olson, senior partner at CalmWater Financial Group in Norfolk, was named to the list for the second consecutive year. Darrin Deichmann, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Norfolk, also was named to the list published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The list was published on the Forbes website, and a condensed listing will be available in the February issue of Forbes Magazine.
The rankings are based on data provided by more than 11,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers. Advisers are chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period. The 2020 ranking was developed by Shook Research and is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings to evaluate each adviser.
Olsen became the founding member of CalmWater Financial Group in 1993.
Deichmann is part of Foundation Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Deichmann has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.