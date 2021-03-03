Adam Olson wants to see people happy and to take control of their finances.
That’s the drive behind the writing and publication of his second book, "What's Your Plan? (A Financial Guide to Developing Your Ideal Retirement),” which will be available for purchase in mid-March.
“So many people stress about money because they simply don’t understand the basics of finance,” Olson said. “It’s not their fault they were never taught.”
Olson — a financial adviser for Mutual of Omaha in Norfolk — said he wants to educate people about how small financial changes made in their 30s and 40s can pay huge dividends in their retirement years.
“I want to see people create and fulfill their dreams,” he said. “My part in that is educating them on how to create a plan to that.”
The book is Olson’s second, a follow-up to his 2019 debut “21 Things You Need to Know About Money,” which was a basic financial guide for everyone.
The latest book, Olson said, goes more in depth, building on topics discussed in his first book. It is broken up into the three parts: Paths and Detours, Creating Your Plan and End Game.
It will be available at Olson’s website, www.21thingsmoney.com, at the Norfolk Mutual of Omaha office and through Amazon in mid-March.
The first part focuses on issues people will face in their mid-life years, such as saving for their children’s college education and their own retirement, caring for aging parents and putting purpose behind the dollars one earns. The second part of the book walks readers through the exact steps to create a road map to financial success. The final section has worksheets to help readers execute and track the plan they’ve created.
“It has (an) actual case study in it to help you follow along ideas on how to implement some positive changes in your own financial life,” he said.
Olson said his goal is to educate people about financial situations they may be facing in their mid-life years, help them envision what an ideal retirement looks and feels like and equip readers with tools to make their retirement dreams a reality.
“Reading the book is only the first part of changing your financial future,” Olson said. “You then must execute your plan, evaluate along the way and adjust to life’s always-changing circumstances.”