The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is taking applications for the accredited job training grant program.
Applications will remain open until the $2.5 million in legislatively allocated funding is depleted.
The Nebraska Legislature created the job training grant program to assist employers with the costs of skilled job training for new and existing employees.
Eligible costs include but are not limited to: Tuition and fees; books and classroom materials for the trainee; reasonable costs of instructors who are not employed with the business and other reasonable costs associated with the job training provided.
Eligible applicants are Nebraska employers who are creating net new jobs or increasing the wages of their existing employees because of the training they are receiving. The employer also must be in good standing with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and provide non-FICA fringe benefits, including health insurance, as an option for their employees.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will determine award amounts based on information submitted in the application. This information includes the cost of the training; whether the training is for jobs that are high-wage, high-skill and high-demand; and whether the training utilizes local instructors. Employers must provide a 50% match per trainee, of the total amount awarded.
More details about this funding opportunity may be found on the accredited job training program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/accredited-job-training-act. For additional information about accredited job training grants, contact program coordinator Rose Baker at rose.baker@nebraska.gov or 402-471-1559.