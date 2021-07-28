Sparklight is bridging the digital divide to connect residents and businesses with infrastructure investments.
Over the past three years, the company has invested more than $5 million to provide fast and reliable internet service to the greater Norfolk area.
Sparklight president and CEO Julie Laulis said the company’s investment helped provide connectivity that was critical throughout the pandemic.
“We have engineered a robust and reliable network and will continue to plan and invest in order to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities – today and in the future,” she said.
Sparklight is investing across its footprint, laying the groundwork to increase the company’s current broadband speeds of up to one gigabit for residential customers and up to five gigabits for business customers to speeds as fast as 10 gigabits and beyond.
Laulis said the digital needs of consumers are advancing rapidly as the number of smart devices continues to grow exponentially and data demands increase.
Delivering speed 10 times faster than today’s networks, 10 gigabits will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business, the company said.