Over the past year, restaurants in Norfolk have continued to make changes to serve their patrons over the years, but in 2020, they were forced to make changes as everything came to an abrupt halt.
That especially affected buffet-style restaurants.
Each restaurant has a different theme, whether it’s the food they serve, how they serve it or how it is presented.
Restaurants like Valentino’s, Mongolian Bar & Grill and others around the area have utilized buffet-style service by instead presenting food to their customers. The encouragement of social distancing and the prevention of high touch points also forced them to adapt.
“We’re hanging in there like everyone else,” said Jesse Pick, general manager of Valentino’s in Norfolk. “It’s been a tricky year — it’s made us rethink things and made us doubt what the future is going to be like.”
Valentino’s shut down for two weeks back in March and opened up again along with a few of the restaurants in the area in mid-May.
Valentino’s in Norfolk was one of the last franchises to reopen the buffet, so the workers had to be creative and come up with other ways to create business before they opened up the buffet in July.
“We’re trying to find other ways to get sales,” Pick said. “We’ve upped our delivery times, drop-off deliveries and contactless deliveries.”
Valentino’s, along with many other restaurants, also turned to social media and other methods to try to reach their customers in a safe way. That includes different methods of serving food and changing things up with menu, dine-in experiences and other forms of delivery services.
A big change coming later this month will be the move to carry-out only from a new location. The property at 1025 S. 13th St. — where the Italian restaurant has operated since the early 1980s — had been sold. The sale will make way for the construction of a new Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
The Norfolk restaurant franchise was purchased by Wade and Curt Blackman, who own the Jerry’s Sinclair station located just south of Valentino’s current location. A portion of that station is being remodeled and will become the new home for Valentino’s new carry-out, delivery and catering operation.
Downtown Norfolk’s Mongolian Bar & Grill — which also depends on a buffet-style experience — also took a hit during the pandemic.
“We’ve been struggling. We closed for three months at the beginning of the year, and we had to make drastic changes,” Mongolian Bar & Grill manager Elizabeth Macias-Quintana said. “Before COVID we were doing awesome.”
Earlier in the year, Mongolian Bar & Grill offered extra hot tables where they served Chinese food, ribs, a buffet and a salad bar. But they were forced to cut down on staff along with everything else except the grill.
Focusing on the grill has actually worked out in their favor.
“A plus for us is that it is pretty spacious in our restaurant. For the dine-in restaurant, our customers feel comfortable when they come in and it helps that we have all of this space,” Macias-Quintana said. “As far as buffet goes, the type of food having it fresh helps, unlike foods that have just been sitting out.”
Mongolian Bar & Grill continues to do takeout orders and have added deliveries. The owners also have a restaurant at the mall that has been renamed America’s Best. Formerly named Fresh Salsas, the restaurant complements Mongolian Bar & Grill.
As the future of restaurants and everything continues to fly in the air, the community seems to want to stick together.
“We’re here because of our customers, and we will continue to do so. I think COVID has affected everyone in many ways, but I think we’ve learned to be a little more appreciative. We are here to support one another and be there for one another,” Macias-Quintana said. “We’re just a local family trying to bring something nice to Norfolk. We want to say thank you to everyone who supports us.”
LAST MAY, when restaurants started to open back up again, business started to pick back up and restaurants got busier as the summer months turned into fall.
“I think people just needed to get out. A couple months ago in October, we were up 60% of sales from where we were at in sales last year at that time. Every week we were gradually growing, but we turned a corner a little bit and started to go down because of increased coronavirus cases,” Pick said. “We were increasing in sales, getting back a little to where we were, but as the cases increased in town, sales started to go back the other way.”
While curbside pickup and deliveries continued to become high in demand, the dine-in experience wasn’t the same, especially for restaurants with a buffet, Pick said.
“Even when we reopened, we did not reopen the buffet. We did the dining room menu and we added a lot of different things to the menu, including sandwiches and pastas. But people just wanted the buffet,” Pick said. “We still did get some orders off of the menu. But if it wasn’t a buffet, they didn’t want to look at the menu.”
With 2020 being a year to forget for many restaurants around the Northeast Nebraska area, there are still plenty of questions for restaurants in store for 2021.