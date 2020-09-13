O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of 28 additional cases in the district and one death on Saturday.
Twelve cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from community spread. Sixteen cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from close contacts with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Carol Doolittle, the district’s public information officer for the COVID-19 Response, said NCDHD regrets to inform the district of notification of an additional death in the district, a woman in her 90s in Brown County.
“The NCDHD staff and administration send their sincerest condolences to the family during this time,” Doolittle said.
As of Friday afternoon, the district had 390 Total Cases (TC), 178 Recoveries (R), and 14 Deaths (D)
By county, the figures are: Antelope: TC: 39, R: 23, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 10; Brown: TC: 10, R: 5 D: 1; Cherry: TC: 56, R: 17, D:4; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 1; Knox: TC: 117, R: 59; Pierce: TC: 84, R: 36, D:8; Rock: TC: 34, R:7.