Women’s health expands at clinic

At Midtown Health Center, we are always seeking ways to get quality affordable care to our patients. Our women’s health services have continued to grow for over the past 10 years, according to Mary Smith, APRN-NP.

Midtown’s women’s health includes health exams, birth control, testing for sexually transmitted infection, visits regarding menopause and many other visits women might need to seek care for, according to Smith. Midtown also has offered OB services as well.

“But we do not have a provider that could deliver,” Smith said. “So we normally would transfer OB care to another provider midway through the pregnancy.”

Now, Midtown is excited to partner with Midwest Health Partners and offer OB services for the full pregnancies. Jennifer Weinandt, APRN and certified nurse-midwife, will be available to see Midtown patients at the Phillip Avenue clinic Tuesday mornings.

“I will do the delivery ... seeing the patients (at the Midtown Clinic) assuming they remain low risk,” Weinandt said.

Any high-risk patients will be expected to see Dr. Keith Vrbicky at Midwest Health Partners to ensure that everything goes smoothly throughout the pregnancy.

Weinandt and Smith, along with the rest of the Midtown women’s health team, will work together to make sure patients are getting the best care from the beginning of pregnancy to after birth. Patients who are unable to see Weinandt during Tuesday mornings are still able to see Smith or Kassidy Horst, APRN, who both specialize in women’s health.

“I am excited to be able to extend our OB services to our patients and give them a true medical home,” Smith said.

* * *

Midtown Health Center’s DocTalk is a collaborative effort of Dr. Emily Vuchetich, chief medical officer; Dr. David Seger, chief dental officer; and Dr. Josh Turek, chief behavioral health officer, in addition to Midtown’s other providers. For a full list of Midtown’s providers, as well as more information about Midtown, visit Midtownhealthne.org.

