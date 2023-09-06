A young man was yelling “Diane! Diane!” from the crowd behind me as I walked with Natalie, Elizabeth and Blake toward Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday night. It was a perfect summer evening as thousands of us were making our way down the paths of Haymarket and Big Red Lane to a tribute to Nebraska Volleyball Day We turned and greeted another Northeast Nebraska native headed to the game. It was a good start to a special night.
I knew there was going to be a big crowd, but it wasn’t until we made our way to our seats that it hit me — the stadium was packed. It was a different kind of packed. People weren’t on edge ready to criticize how a play was called. There weren’t any grumpy faces of fans ready to stalk off early if the game didn’t go as planned. This was the third largest populated community of Nebraska, but it was also the most positive group probably ever brought together.
“Isn’t this cool?” was the attitude of the happy people in line at the food lines. No national title was on the line. This was just a purely positive volleyball celebration.
OK, so since we didn’t have that good of angle from our seats to the volleyball court, we watched most of the game on the screen. We and a lot of the other fans in the same situation didn’t mind. We cheered when points were made and went wild at the fireworks display between sets.
And then the match ended, but the significance of the night was coming to a peak. Coach John Cook talked, and we got tears in our eyes. Not too many games at Memorial Stadium end up with the coach choked up thanking the fans. When the lights went out, I put on my phone light like hundreds of others and waved it in the air.
Then the drones came out to play. Who would guess that a person could get goosebumps from a drone show? We did. The heart within the outline of Nebraska, the volleyball shape, the fans were loving it all. Then the number 92,003 floated high above the stadium, and the crowd went wild. We did it. We broke a dang world record.
Scotty McCreery came on the stage in front of us wearing, what else, a Nebraska Husker shirt, and our night was made. We didn’t stay for the whole concert. There was work the next day after all. The night was velvety black with a huge yellow moon floating above. The red tide went home.
Natalie said this week that it occurred to her we helped make the world record. The three in 92,003 was us. If you went to the match, one of the 92,003 was you. Everyone there could’ve been the fans that put Nebraska over the top and into a world record. Congratulations. There’s absolutely no place like Nebraska.