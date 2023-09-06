Volleyball Day

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage,
Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard,
Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln,
Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe,
Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson,
Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer,
Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Volleyball Day

  • Comments
Diane Becker, "Country Life"

A young man was yelling “Diane! Diane!” from the crowd behind me as I walked with Natalie, Elizabeth and Blake toward Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday night. It was a perfect summer evening as thousands of us were making our way down the paths of Haymarket and Big Red Lane to a tribute to Nebraska Volleyball Day We turned and greeted another Northeast Nebraska native headed to the game. It was a good start to a special night.

I knew there was going to be a big crowd, but it wasn’t until we made our way to our seats that it hit me — the stadium was packed. It was a different kind of packed. People weren’t on edge ready to criticize how a play was called. There weren’t any grumpy faces of fans ready to stalk off early if the game didn’t go as planned. This was the third largest populated community of Nebraska, but it was also the most positive group probably ever brought together.

“Isn’t this cool?” was the attitude of the happy people in line at the food lines. No national title was on the line. This was just a purely positive volleyball celebration.

OK, so since we didn’t have that good of angle from our seats to the volleyball court, we watched most of the game on the screen. We and a lot of the other fans in the same situation didn’t mind. We cheered when points were made and went wild at the fireworks display between sets.

And then the match ended, but the significance of the night was coming to a peak. Coach John Cook talked, and we got tears in our eyes. Not too many games at Memorial Stadium end up with the coach choked up thanking the fans. When the lights went out, I put on my phone light like hundreds of others and waved it in the air.

Then the drones came out to play. Who would guess that a person could get goosebumps from a drone show? We did. The heart within the outline of Nebraska, the volleyball shape, the fans were loving it all. Then the number 92,003 floated high above the stadium, and the crowd went wild. We did it. We broke a dang world record.

Scotty McCreery came on the stage in front of us wearing, what else, a Nebraska Husker shirt, and our night was made. We didn’t stay for the whole concert. There was work the next day after all. The night was velvety black with a huge yellow moon floating above. The red tide went home.

Natalie said this week that it occurred to her we helped make the world record. The three in 92,003 was us. If you went to the match, one of the 92,003 was you. Everyone there could’ve been the fans that put Nebraska over the top and into a world record. Congratulations. There’s absolutely no place like Nebraska.

