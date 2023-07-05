Upgrading your outdoor space

We recently hung a string of Edison lights to our deck— the biggest upgrade to our patio in years — and it made a difference. We can sit outside in the evenings and see each other without attracting June bugs or mosquitoes. This was a step that should have been taken years ago, but it’s not too late to add other outdoor upgrades for the summer.
For instance, for lighting under our deck in the past, we have stuck bamboo torch lights in the ground. You then fill a can with fuel, stick it in the holder at the top of the torch, light the wick and you’ve got a flame the is likely to topple if someone bumps it. Also, if you don’t keep the wicks covered in between lightings, they can get wet and unusable. Now, though, there are LED torch lights that you charge for about three hours and you get about four hours of continuous light. The torches also can telescope to the height you want and are meant to be taken with you so you have light wherever you plan to have an outdoor picnic or pitch a tent. Could be fun.
We need the “smart” bird baths and bird feeders that they have now. These baths and feeders have a built-in camera and can distinguish the species of the bird and let you know if something besides a sparrow sits on them. Some even record their chirps so you can learn to identify who’s who when you’re on your own bird watching. Can we do nothing without a camera? Still, I may be missing some exotic birds that have been eating at our bird feeder and now I’d know.
I’ve often thought we needed a robot lawn mower as it mows continuously without the need for dumping grass clippings and the lawn is always mowed. Now there’s a robot leaf blower that you can set to blow your lawn debris wherever you want. This one could be a bit tricky as you might end up blowing the leaves right back on the lawn or on your neighbor’s lawn. It’s about $4,000 so I don’t think we’ll be working out the kinks of a robot leaf blower quite yet.
We really do need the new hose timer that you can set to turn your hydrants on and off at will. There are times when I’ve set a sprinkler on a patch of lawn this summer, turned on the hydrant and subsequently forgotten it. With the hose timer, you can use your smartphone to communicate with a valve on the hose to shut off whenever to want. This might be a future Father’s Day gift.
It’s summer and time for grilling, relaxing and discovering the best electronic gadgets to make it all more enjoyable.