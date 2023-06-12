Tree watering during drought conditions

Most of eastern Nebraska experienced varying degrees of drought conditions last year, and it is continuing this year. The U.S. Drought monitor produced by the University of Nebraska at https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu shows extreme to exceptional drought in much of Northeast Nebraska.
To make things worse, from the drought conditions last year, there is not the usual subsoil moisture to help carry through a dry period like what we are continuing to have this spring.
The follow is an adaptation from a news release produced by the Great Plains Nursery. At this time of year, pastures and fields should look their most lush, yet many have the appearance of a blistering August afternoon. No significant relief appears to be in sight. What does this mean for our landscapes and windbreak plantings? It means that you need to begin supplemental watering of your trees and shrubs, especially newly planted trees that don’t yet have the depth and breadth of root mass of established mature trees.
Trees in irrigated urban landscapes need additional water because the frequent, shallow irrigation cycles used for turf don’t provide sufficient water penetration into the soil profile where the majority of tree roots are. Trees and shrubs in windbreaks require supplemental water because sun and wind exposure increases water demand and there is often significant competition from pasture and other grasses for the same resources.
As long as significant precipitation is an infrequent visitor, you will continue to hear from us and others about taking care of your trees and shrubs during drought.
Priority would be the newly planted trees less than 3 years old that have not had a chance to develop root systems sufficient to provide the water to growing tree. Check the soil moisture condition around the tree with a trowel or screwdriver. If there is little to no moisture in the upper 4 to 6 inches of soil, you need to water.
The following is a link from the Nebraska Forest Service that provides great tips for helping your trees and shrubs survive when conditions are tough: https://nfs.unl.edu/publications/watering-trees.