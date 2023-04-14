Thank you and farewell

So this is going to be tough.
This column won’t be so much about high school sports. It won’t be on the happenings at the college or professional levels. Although, if you know me well enough, you know I have plenty of opinions on both.
It’s more so reflecting on these past few years and a tenure that’s coming to an end.
This is my last article for the Norfolk Daily News.
I have a new opportunity lined up that I’ll disclose later. I’m excited for it and feel that, as a sports writer, I owe it to myself to see what I’m capable of at the next level. Still, it’s going to be tough to say goodbye.
I remember, when I first came here, being so excited to tell this area’s stories. There was so much to see and, with this being my first job out of college, I was excited to get my feet wet. I did that right off the bat.
My first two weeks on the job were the girls and boys state basketball tournaments in 2021. At the time, I would not have been able to point out the area schools involved on a map. I did know that I was tasked with writing about the biggest games of their seasons.
I got through it and then some. From there, I was able to see countless events in a handful of sports, some of which I wasn’t very, if at all, familiar with coming in.
The big spring sport where I grew up is lacrosse, so it was tough to wrap my head around my first couple of track meets I covered. Now I leave with a newfound appreciation for it, especially given how well it can develop athletes.
Secondly, if you had told me coming in that there were some parts of the country that played eight-man football, I wouldn’t have believed you. Now it’s one of my favorite things to watch and a version of the sport that I don’t think is talked about nearly enough.
I was really excited for these upcoming seasons, including track, football and basketball. It’s bittersweet knowing I won’t get to cover them, but I’ll be keeping an eye out.
I’d like to thank Jay Prauner, Tim Pearson and Jerry Guenther for taking a chance on a kid from Long Island and trusting him with the know-hows of Nebraska high school sports. It’s because of their decision that I was able to grow as much as I was.
I’ve had the privilege of working in a great newsroom that currently includes Austin Svehla, Ashley Gracey, Kathryn Harris, Dennis Meyer, Amber Fehrs, Andrew Kaiser, Jon Humphries and Sydney Geier. Each of them have been integral to the Daily News’s success since they’ve gotten here and I can’t wait to see what they do next.
I’ve gotten to work in tandem with two great assistant sports editors since coming here; first Paul Hughes and recently Dale Miller. It’s been great getting to collaborate on assignments and learn the ins and outs of sports journalism from both of them.
I’ve also gotten help from my predecessor in the process. Since I’ve come to town, Nick Benes has been a big help when it’s come to learning about Northeast Nebraska’s prep landscape.
I’d also like to thank all the players, coaches and administrators I’ve gotten to talk to for articles since arriving in Nebraska. It’s been a privilege to tell each of your stories.
Most of all, I’d like to thank you, the readers, who this paper wouldn’t be anything without. Whether it was a game story, a column or a feature on a player, a coach or a team, it’s been a lot of fun being able to write them for you.
I’m not the writer I am, the Catholic I am or the man I am today without these past two years in Nebraska. It’s the people I mentioned and more who helped me grow in each of those areas and made my time in the Cornhusker state a tenure I won’t soon forget.
Take good care of Nebraska. After all, there’s no place like it.