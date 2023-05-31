Summer travel way up

You might have noticed something this past weekend — people, lots of people. That’s because the summer of 2023 is shaping up to be the summer of travel. People are looking to be anywhere but in their own home for at least part of the upcoming summer. Some travel companies are saying that interest in traveling is up at least 25% from last year, which was also a high travel year.
This is a little surprising as air travel is about as frustrating as it’s ever been. About anyone who has traveled in a plane in the next year can tell a story about experiencing a flight delay or even cancellation. We were grounded a year ago in Salt Lake City on our way home from San Antonio. It doesn’t make sense, and we discussed it as a concern when we took a recent trip. What if we have a Salt Lake City happen to us?
Besides that, airfares are up about 20% last year so people are paying more to sit longer in airport terminals. There are also fewer employees available to work at airport counters. It doesn’t matter.
There seems to be a lot of reasons people are traveling — one of them being that they still enjoy having the freedom to get out and about after being under a COVID restriction for so long. Other reasons include wanting to experience the food and culture of another area. People can go to a local Mexican restaurant in Nebraska, but it just isn’t the same as eating in a restaurant in Mexico, right? Well, there’s a lot of foodies who would love to travel to eat different foods in areas where they became famous.
People also love to travel for events like music festivals, sporting events or community celebrations. We’re still talking about our trip to Kansas City last summer to attend a One Republic concert.
There will be millions of people who travel this summer to visit friends or family. You can phone and Facetime people all day long, but you can’t replace seeing loved ones face to face.