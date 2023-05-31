 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer travel way up

  • Comments
Diane Becker, "Country Life"

You might have noticed something this past weekend — people, lots of people. That’s because the summer of 2023 is shaping up to be the summer of travel. People are looking to be anywhere but in their own home for at least part of the upcoming summer. Some travel companies are saying that interest in traveling is up at least 25% from last year, which was also a high travel year.

This is a little surprising as air travel is about as frustrating as it’s ever been. About anyone who has traveled in a plane in the next year can tell a story about experiencing a flight delay or even cancellation. We were grounded a year ago in Salt Lake City on our way home from San Antonio. It doesn’t make sense, and we discussed it as a concern when we took a recent trip. What if we have a Salt Lake City happen to us?

Besides that, airfares are up about 20% last year so people are paying more to sit longer in airport terminals. There are also fewer employees available to work at airport counters. It doesn’t matter.

There seems to be a lot of reasons people are traveling — one of them being that they still enjoy having the freedom to get out and about after being under a COVID restriction for so long. Other reasons include wanting to experience the food and culture of another area. People can go to a local Mexican restaurant in Nebraska, but it just isn’t the same as eating in a restaurant in Mexico, right? Well, there’s a lot of foodies who would love to travel to eat different foods in areas where they became famous.

People also love to travel for events like music festivals, sporting events or community celebrations. We’re still talking about our trip to Kansas City last summer to attend a One Republic concert.

There will be millions of people who travel this summer to visit friends or family. You can phone and Facetime people all day long, but you can’t replace seeing loved ones face to face.

Tags

In other news

Takeaway from high school is to ‘find your crowd’

Takeaway from high school is to ‘find your crowd’

As the final school bell rings, hopeful students crowd the halls. Tears are shed, hugs are spread and feelings of uncertainty are shared. Years of hard work have led up to the moment that you can enter school for the last time and finally feel a sense of accomplishment like none before.

School physicals are just around the corner

School physicals are just around the corner

Summers are busy with many activities, but it is never too early in the summer to start thinking about your student’s school physical. At Midtown Health Center, we are always preparing for the next round of school physicals to make sure every student receives the quality care they deserve. J…

Summer travel way up

Summer travel way up

You might have noticed something this past weekend — people, lots of people. That’s because the summer of 2023 is shaping up to be the summer of travel. People are looking to be anywhere but in their own home for at least part of the upcoming summer. Some travel companies are saying that int…

 Appeara
Madison County Court list for May 24, 2023 (copy)

Madison County Court list for May 24, 2023 (copy)

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Norfolk Auto buys Langel Auto Sales

Norfolk Auto buys Langel Auto Sales

When Kevin Langel got to know Norfolk Auto Center owner Andy Swanson, the Langel Auto Sales owner always hoped Swanson would take over his own…