Still plenty of ways to participate in arts

Amy Okamoto
Norfolk Daily News

We are experiencing unprecedented times. When our normal routines are disrupted, and for some, fears of illness or an unknown future wreak havoc in our lives, it’s important to not let those worries consume you but to be present in your life right now.

Art can be your tool to express yourself. Be it journaling, photography or another art form, creating art can be therapeutic. Experiencing others’ creations broadens your horizons and can take you away from your worries.

Across the globe, the art world is stepping up to fill the voids in our lives. Resources for teaching, learning, and exploring are being made available to the public. Art, music, theatre \h— there are resources to explore, all from the comfort of your home. Now is a good time to investigate art history or experience a new performance.

Below is a short list of resources to assist you on your art journey.

YouTube

YouTube is filled with tutorials and artist progressions on all types of mediums and practices, from sketching, painting, animation, music lessons, and more. Want to learn a new guitar picking style? Working on syncopation? Want to know more about working with oil paint versus acrylic? There’s probably a YouTube channel for it. https://www.youtube.com/

Online Museums

Google Arts & Culture, an excellent resource for articles about art around the world, has teamed up with some 2500 museums around the world to offer online virtual tours of museum collections. Museums from Kansas City to Serbia are offering a look at their treasures. This is a terrific activity for all ages.

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en&amp;tab=pop

Online Art History

The Met has a full-featured website with everything from a timeline of art to audio guides on over 3,000 pieces of art in their collection. They offer #MetKids, an interactive exhibit made by and for children. https://www.metmuseum.org/

Art Lessons

There’s a plethora of art videos and lessons online. YouTube is a good place to start. Simply search for the medium of your choice \h— such as drawing or acrylic painting. Many galleries and businesses offer online instruction and lesson plans as well.

The National Gallery of Art website has free lessons and activities for ages preschool through adult: https://www.nga.gov/education/teachers/lessons-activities.html

Crayola has complete lesson plans for hands-on art lessons with children. A list of supplies and step-by-step instruction is included – all for free: https://www.crayola.com/lesson-plans/

Closer to home, the Norfolk Arts Center is launching virtual art classes as well. Students who sign up will have materials delivered to their homes. The instruction is online. Contact the NAC for details and pricing.

Performing Arts

A number of streaming services are offering free, albeit time-limited access to their content.

Broadway HD offers more than 300 performances from Broadway, The West End, and other premier venues. They offer a free 7-day trial of their service. https://www.broadwayhd.com/

Several orchestras are offering free online performances or access to recording libraries. Find a schedule of upcoming performances here: https://www.classicalmpr.org/story/2020/03/16/free-online-classical-concerts. The site also has a list of on-demand performances, including the London Symphony Orchestra, which has a YouTube channel filled with performances: https://www.youtube.com/user/Lso

Tags

In other news

Still plenty of ways to participate in arts

Still plenty of ways to participate in arts

We are experiencing unprecedented times. When our normal routines are disrupted, and for some, fears of illness or an unknown future wreak havoc in our lives, it’s important to not let those worries consume you but to be present in your life right now.

Adjusting to life with COVID-19

Adjusting to life with COVID-19

Everyone has a different COVID-19 life. Ours includes a 16-year-old Lutheran High Northeast student who pops out of bed at 7:50 a.m. to eat a quick bagel and be available on her laptop for roll call at 8 a.m.

No one is an object

As you might have seen recently in the news Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. This man, if you can even call him that, is not the first celebrity to be convicted of something similar. Hollywood today covers up so many s…

Movement does not include victims of the Hollywood casting couch

There has always been a concept of the casting couch used by many men and women with power in Hollywood film. Actors and actresses are conned into this unaddressed issue all the time. However, these victims typically do not address the crimes until they have successfully climbed the social l…

#MeToo could die out soon

Editor’s note: The following story was wrote before Harvey Weinstien’s sentencing on March 11 where he received 23 years in prison.

Staying in touch: Going the distance

Staying in touch: Going the distance

Rats can drive cars. Not your car or my car. (Their legs really wouldn’t reach the pedals, after all.) Rather, researchers have created tiny cars just for their lab rats and certain experiments and have taught the little critters how to drive.

Celebrate if you want

Leprechauns, four leaf clovers, the color green, and Irish traditions all come to my mind when I think of St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 each year. It became a national holiday in 1903. St. Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebra…

 Appeara
NSAA extends suspension until May 1

NSAA extends suspension until May 1

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association announced early Wednesday afternoon that it has extended its suspension of practices and competition through Friday, May 1, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

-