Still plenty of ways to participate in arts

We are experiencing unprecedented times. When our normal routines are disrupted, and for some, fears of illness or an unknown future wreak havoc in our lives, it’s important to not let those worries consume you but to be present in your life right now.
Art can be your tool to express yourself. Be it journaling, photography or another art form, creating art can be therapeutic. Experiencing others’ creations broadens your horizons and can take you away from your worries.
Across the globe, the art world is stepping up to fill the voids in our lives. Resources for teaching, learning, and exploring are being made available to the public. Art, music, theatre \h— there are resources to explore, all from the comfort of your home. Now is a good time to investigate art history or experience a new performance.
Below is a short list of resources to assist you on your art journey.
YouTube
YouTube is filled with tutorials and artist progressions on all types of mediums and practices, from sketching, painting, animation, music lessons, and more. Want to learn a new guitar picking style? Working on syncopation? Want to know more about working with oil paint versus acrylic? There’s probably a YouTube channel for it. https://www.youtube.com/
Online Museums
Google Arts & Culture, an excellent resource for articles about art around the world, has teamed up with some 2500 museums around the world to offer online virtual tours of museum collections. Museums from Kansas City to Serbia are offering a look at their treasures. This is a terrific activity for all ages.
https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en&tab=pop
Online Art History
The Met has a full-featured website with everything from a timeline of art to audio guides on over 3,000 pieces of art in their collection. They offer #MetKids, an interactive exhibit made by and for children. https://www.metmuseum.org/
Art Lessons
There’s a plethora of art videos and lessons online. YouTube is a good place to start. Simply search for the medium of your choice \h— such as drawing or acrylic painting. Many galleries and businesses offer online instruction and lesson plans as well.
The National Gallery of Art website has free lessons and activities for ages preschool through adult: https://www.nga.gov/education/teachers/lessons-activities.html
Crayola has complete lesson plans for hands-on art lessons with children. A list of supplies and step-by-step instruction is included – all for free: https://www.crayola.com/lesson-plans/
Closer to home, the Norfolk Arts Center is launching virtual art classes as well. Students who sign up will have materials delivered to their homes. The instruction is online. Contact the NAC for details and pricing.
Performing Arts
A number of streaming services are offering free, albeit time-limited access to their content.
Broadway HD offers more than 300 performances from Broadway, The West End, and other premier venues. They offer a free 7-day trial of their service. https://www.broadwayhd.com/
Several orchestras are offering free online performances or access to recording libraries. Find a schedule of upcoming performances here: https://www.classicalmpr.org/story/2020/03/16/free-online-classical-concerts. The site also has a list of on-demand performances, including the London Symphony Orchestra, which has a YouTube channel filled with performances: https://www.youtube.com/user/Lso