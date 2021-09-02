COLUMN: Who’s expected to win this week’s high school and college slate

Things are heating up in the football realm.
At the high school level, many area teams stepped up big, some in the forms of upsets, i.e. Boone Central and some in the forms of statement wins against out-of-area teams i.e. Pierce and Battle Creek. This week, many of them will face even bigger tests, ones that will either validate their place among the best in their class or raise more questions.
College football got underway last week with a few games, including an *ahem* less than ideal start for The Golden Boys of Lincoln. Now, the big kids are joining the party, and they’re ready to prove that they still dominate the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Meanwhile, Division II returns to a regularly scheduled season, which means the long-awaited return of the Wayne State Wildcats. There may be some questions regarding what we can expect from them, but just seeing the campus rearing and ready to go will be a sight for sore eyes.
Record: 5-3 last week
How city teams fared: Lutheran High Northeast put up its predicted numbers quickly, then surpassed them in a win over Madison (42-14 predicted, 74-6 final). Norfolk Catholic got off on the wrong foot against Boone Central last week (28-17 win predicted, 39-17 loss final). Norfolk High began the Chris Koozer era with a big win over Omaha South (21-13 predicted, 34-6 final)
Highlight: Cedar Catholic certainly did put on a defensive, ground-and-pound clinic against O’Neill. More so than even I imagined. (21-6 predicted, 26-0 final)
Lowlight: It would seem I have a lot to learn when it comes to Nebraska football. (38-24 win predicted, 30-22 loss final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 47, St. Paul 25 (29-20); Humphrey St. Francis 40, Wynot 6 (52-14); Osmond 32, Allen 27 (30-28).
This week’s judgments
High school
Columbus at Norfolk
The Panthers not only return home but continue a rivalry with Columbus on Thursday in the Maroon Cup. Norfolk showed a great run game in its opening win at Omaha South with Payson Owen and Kaden Ternus playing a big role in an offense looking to run more of the veer. However, Columbus returns quarterback Brody Mickey, who had 204 total yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 rout south on Highway 81 last year. He was the difference in that game, and it’ll be the case again this year. That said, I see Norfolk continuing to make improvements.
Columbus 35, Norfolk 14
Bishop Neumann of Wahoo at Norfolk Catholic
There’s a real sense of urgency on West Madison Avenue after a season opener where the Knights did not play their best football. Blame the heat. Blame the inexperience. Blame the absence of Isaac Wilcox and Brandon Kollars. However you slice it, that loss was ugly and there’s not much time to recover with Wahoo Bishop Neumann coming to town. The Cavaliers handed Norfolk Catholic its first loss of the 2020 season, and I think a similar result happens this year. The Knights will get better as the season goes on, but there are too many holes to get fixed in one week, even with the extra day to prepare.
Bishop Neumann 31, Norfolk Catholic 27
No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast at Atkinson West Holt
An Eagles team that came into the season with some questions got some encouraging answers in Friday’s 74-6 win against Madison. Sophomore quarterback Landon Johnson is the real deal, and Cort McKewon will make for a great top target as a receiver. The offensive and defensive lines have the size to compete with most teams in Class D1. Up next is a West Holt team still looking to get things going on offense. I see Lutheran High Northeast talking full advantage and putting up another strong performance.
Lutheran High Northeast 56, West Holt 8
Columbus Lakeview at No. 1 Pierce
If St. Paul was a tough test for the defending Class C1 champion, then Columbus Lakeview will be on par with an early midterm. The Vikings come in with a complete offense that includes a deep stable of running backs, solid receivers, a big offensive and defensive line, as well as a talented dual-threat quarterback in Adam Van Cleave. Should Pierce get off to the slow start as it did against St. Paul, the Bluejays may not be able to get back in their groove so easily. That said, I think Mark Brahmer will have them ready to go and they’ll come out better on defense. Offensively, I can see them leaning on the running game just a little bit more.
Pierce 35, Lakeview 21
Wynot at No. 9 Bloomfield
This game will tell us a lot about just how improved the Bees are as a team. Wynot won this contest at home 32-6 a year ago, but it lost many of its top contributors from that team. Plus, this year’s game is in Bloomfield. On the other hand, the Bees return most of their top players and may have another thing brewing in freshman quarterback Braeden Guenther, who looked great in their season-opening win against Homer. Bloomfield makes a statement win.
Bloomfield 28, Wynot 14
No. 5 Stanton at No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
A showdown between the orange and black and the orange and white will tell us a lot about where both teams stand not only among area Class D teams, but also among all of Class D1. Both have strong running games. Both play physically. Both have depth on all parts of the field.
What I noticed about last year’s game is that the difference was who had the best player on the field. In this case it was Stanton’s Sutton Pohlman, who had 16 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 46-16 win. This year, I think that player is Evan Haisch, who has run for 488 yards and six touchdowns in the Bears’ first two games. He’ll have a hard time putting up his usual numbers, but it’ll be enough to give LCC the win.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 28, Stanton 24
No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic at No. 4 Battle Creek
If you’re looking for a game that features plenty of old school football, I’d suggest making your way to Bob Schnitzler Field on Friday night. These teams combined for 513 team rushing yards and allowed 19 points combined. Granted, that includes Cedar Catholic shutting out O’Neill last week.
Point is, these teams are mirror images of each other, and this is a game that could really go either way. It’s a tough decision to make, but I’ll go with the team that’s not only playing at home, but also has a slightly deeper running back stable and a chip on its shoulder.
Battle Creek 17, Cedar Catholic 14
College
Fordham at Nebraska
Ever the naive kid from Long Island, New York, I went into last week under the impression that Adrian Martinez being on the field would lead to a Nebraska win. Little did I know he’s just as capable of losing games as he is of winning them.
Of course, there was more to it than him. You also could blame anything that Scott Frost had control over or a kicker that sliced PATs more than a pizza guy, but I digress.
Speaking of Long Island, it seems a team not far from there is paying a visit to the state capital this week. I could go on about the Rams’ underrated history and how the spirit of Vince Lombardi could keep them in the game, but I admit that would be a stretch.
In all seriousness, I think the Huskers use this as an opportunity to get their feet back under them and get a win in their home opener. All will be well in Husker land, at least for a little while.
Nebraska 42, Fordham 13
University of Mary at Wayne State
Fans will be flooding Bob Cunningham Field for what will be the Wildcats’ first official game since 2019.
It’s hard to forecast Wayne State because of that and they have a new coach, John McMenamim, who, like many of the team, has yet to actually participate in an actual game. He was hired in March 2020.
Still, I feel the Wildcats will get quite a bit of motivation from playing in front of what should be a packed house. It’ll be tough, but I think the black and gold come out of the opener with a win.
Wayne State 22, University of Mary 21
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
College football’s marquee game of Week 1 features a Georgia team hungry to rekindle the magic of 2017 and a Clemson squad moving on to life without Trevor Lawrence.
Keep your eyes on the trenches for this one. The Bulldogs consistently field one of the better offensive lines in football, whereas the Tigers bring back a younger and much improved defensive line. Bryan Breese and Myles Murphy (no relation) will terrorize offenses for a while to come.
This will be a fun showdown, and one that’ll give those in attendance in Charlotte a great time. In the end, the Tigers win a physical battle.
Clemson 26, Georgia 21