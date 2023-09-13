Silent walking

When is the last time that you weren’t sleeping that you were in total silence? That sounds crazy, right? Who needs silence when there’s a phone nearby and ear buds and a lot of entertaining stuff to listen to? We do.
People are rediscovering the benefits of quietness. The thing is there is so little of it available.
When people wake up, they’re likely to turn on a TV or radio to watch/listen to while they eat and get ready for the day. On the way to work or school, they’ll plug in their phone and listen to music or listen to their favorite radio station in their vehicle. You can’t really even go into a store without music being played.
Rarely are workplaces quiet, and then it’s back home to listen to more music/phones/TV shows and time for bed. No one seems to like a silence space.
I’m one of those people.
Even though I am not a big music listener, when I run or walk, I’ve got to be listening to a book or a podcast thinking that I don’t want to waste that time. Any time I’m in a vehicle, I’m also listening to something.
That constant noise may not be good for us. In fact, researchers are saying that our brains need a little down time from noise so they can more easily process the information that’s already coming at them.
It seemed that silence was increasing my stress on a recent two-hour drive when I told myself I would try not to have any noise in the vehicle for a while. At first I would keep reaching for my phone to run a book, some music, anything through the car speakers. It was just too dang quiet.
As the miles went by, though, I did something I usually don’t have time to do. I just thought — about the past weekend and the next weekend and projects I have going on. I’d get a little bored with myself, and then another happening or project would come to mind. It wasn’t so bad.
It’s said that silence can calm down racing thoughts, making it healthier on the nervous system — a person may think to breathe more deeply and reflect when it’s quiet. A person who is sitting in silence is more likely to see a drop in high blood pressure and increased blood circulation to the brain.
One study has shown that two hours of silence a day might even promote brain cell growth.
Whatever the proclaimed benefits, I think it’s probably good to unplug from the work once in a while, so for that reason I may not cut out all my listening habits and I may try to leave a little more space in the day for soothing silence.