School physicals are just around the corner

Summers are busy with many activities, but it is never too early in the summer to start thinking about your student’s school physical. At Midtown Health Center we are always preparing for the next round of school physicals to make sure every student receives the quality care they deserve. Jenny Staman, Family Nurse Practitioner and pediatric provider, said it is important for parents to get their students in for a school physical early in the summer.
“We can address all of your questions/concerns prior to school starting,” Staman said. “Summer and fall are busy months for everyone, so this is a good time to talk about diet/exercise, current weight and height, and any learning difficulties they may experience.”
Staman emphasized that school physicals, or yearly checkups, are important to catch any abnormalities as well as stay up to date on immunizations. During these visits, patients can expect to have a hearing screen, vision screen, hemoglobin check and possibly a lead level check.
“Depending on age, normally adolescents, (during these checkups) is a great time to go over anxiety/depression screenings and to ask about mental health and address drugs/sex as well,” Staman included.
Midtown does offer an income-based sliding fee scale for patients.
Midtown Health Center’s DocTalk is a collaborative effort of Dr. Emily Vuchetich, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. David Seger, Chief Dental Officer; Dr. Josh Turek, Chief Behavioral Health Officer as well as Midtown’s other providers. For a full list of Midtown’s providers, as well as more information about Midtown please visit Midtownhealthne.org.