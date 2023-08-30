Say ‘hello’ for your health

Are you one to wave at a neighbor or say “hi” if you cross paths on the sidewalk? Many people don’t make the effort, but they might want to reconsider and take the time to say hello. Researchers have found that talking to or even acknowledging people around you helps your mental well-being. A lot.
Greeting your neighbors was shown to be especially beneficial and regular greetings have been proven to improve a person’s physical, financial and career health. That’s a lot of benefit for just being a bit friendlier.
The researchers said to reach an increased level of well-being, you can’t just say hello to a person once a day. For the maximum benefits, you need to say hi to six different people in a day. This seems a little much until you consider that the greeting can be a smile, a nod or a wave. It doesn’t have to be a five-minute discussion about the weather or how the Huskers are doing.
That still seems like a lot of “hellos.”
What about people who live on a farm or in a small town where there aren’t that many people around or in a work area where you just don’t have the opportunity to run into six different people a day?
That’s where the famous Nebraska pointing off the steering wheel wave works. It used to be common to wave to neighbors on our country roads, but I’ve gotten out of the habit of waving. I’m not sure who is behind the wheel of the other vehicle until they’ve gone by, and I don’t think I want to wave at complete strangers. For my well-being, I need to go back to giving them the finger wave — just my right index finger at the top of the steering wheel flicking up slightly as I meet the other car. It’s not that big of deal, but it is.
There are more studies that show exchanging a couple of words with a stranger who’s not necessarily a neighbor may improve your mood and actually make you happier. Even brief eye contact can do the trick.
Of course, the barrier to saying hello or acknowledging another person is often the cellphone that’s in a person’s hand or the earbuds in their ears. It’s easy to ignore the person in the yard next to you if you are reading a text on the phone in front of you. When I’m listening intently to a podcast, it’s easy to ignore my neighbor when I drive by.
And to say hello or wave at six people a day? That can be a challenge.
It can’t hurt to try, though. Try this with me. For just one week, say hello, wave or nod to six neighbors or people you meet in the grocery store or parking lot and see what happens. We might have an overall better outlook on life at the end of the week for making the effort.