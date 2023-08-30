Say ‘hello’ for your health

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...8/30/2023 12:00 PM until 08/31/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate AQI (yellow category) to Unhealthy
AQI(red category) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt,
Butler, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson,
Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Garfield,
Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson,
Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Loup, Madison,
Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce,
Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward,
Sherman, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne,
Webster, Wheeler, York from August 30, 12:00 pm through August 31,
12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (Orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Say ‘hello’ for your health

  • Comments
Diane Becker, "Country Life"

Are you one to wave at a neighbor or say “hi” if you cross paths on the sidewalk? Many people don’t make the effort, but they might want to reconsider and take the time to say hello. Researchers have found that talking to or even acknowledging people around you helps your mental well-being. A lot.

Greeting your neighbors was shown to be especially beneficial and regular greetings have been proven to improve a person’s physical, financial and career health. That’s a lot of benefit for just being a bit friendlier.

The researchers said to reach an increased level of well-being, you can’t just say hello to a person once a day. For the maximum benefits, you need to say hi to six different people in a day. This seems a little much until you consider that the greeting can be a smile, a nod or a wave. It doesn’t have to be a five-minute discussion about the weather or how the Huskers are doing.

That still seems like a lot of “hellos.”

What about people who live on a farm or in a small town where there aren’t that many people around or in a work area where you just don’t have the opportunity to run into six different people a day?

That’s where the famous Nebraska pointing off the steering wheel wave works. It used to be common to wave to neighbors on our country roads, but I’ve gotten out of the habit of waving. I’m not sure who is behind the wheel of the other vehicle until they’ve gone by, and I don’t think I want to wave at complete strangers. For my well-being, I need to go back to giving them the finger wave — just my right index finger at the top of the steering wheel flicking up slightly as I meet the other car. It’s not that big of deal, but it is.

There are more studies that show exchanging a couple of words with a stranger who’s not necessarily a neighbor may improve your mood and actually make you happier. Even brief eye contact can do the trick.

Of course, the barrier to saying hello or acknowledging another person is often the cellphone that’s in a person’s hand or the earbuds in their ears. It’s easy to ignore the person in the yard next to you if you are reading a text on the phone in front of you. When I’m listening intently to a podcast, it’s easy to ignore my neighbor when I drive by.

And to say hello or wave at six people a day? That can be a challenge.

It can’t hurt to try, though. Try this with me. For just one week, say hello, wave or nod to six neighbors or people you meet in the grocery store or parking lot and see what happens. We might have an overall better outlook on life at the end of the week for making the effort.

Tags

In other news

Stanton looks strong, scores 54 points in blowout win

Stanton looks strong, scores 54 points in blowout win

After an 11-1 record last season, with the one loss coming in the semifinal round in the Class D1 state playoffs to champion Clarkson/Leigh, Stanton is high on returning starters and got off to a strong beginning to the season with a 54-12 win over Riverside.

Say ‘hello’ for your health

Say ‘hello’ for your health

Are you one to wave at a neighbor or say “hi” if you cross paths on the sidewalk? Many people don’t make the effort, but they might want to reconsider and take the time to say hello. Researchers have found that talking to or even acknowledging people around you helps your mental well-being. A lot.

Appeara