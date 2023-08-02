Rediscovering Tupperware: Items coming to stores

My daughters don’t know what Tupperware is. That may soon change as Tupperware will soon be sold at large box stores. We will be able to burp our bowls again.
Earl Tupper began producing and selling the famous Tupperware plastic storage items in 1946, but I remember my mom hosting and attending neighbor Tupperware parties in the 1970s and ’80s. You would send a postcard invite to your relatives, friends and neighbors and then have drinks and dessert for guests as they listened to the Tupperware lady give a demonstration on the newest storage products.
At the end of the demonstration, you’d fill out your order form, write a check and wait until the hostess would deliver your Tupperware in a plastic bag a few weeks later. If you were a hostess, you got a special hostess gift, which made having the party worthwhile.
It was a great model for selling. Almost everyone at that time had some sort of Tupperware in their cupboard, and there was always something else you could buy. Almost everyone at one time or another had an orange, yellow or lime colored set of Tupperware storage canisters on their counter to hold sugar, flour and a few Oreos.
We all had the matching color of stackable bowls that you “burped” by pushing the lids down in the middle for a good seal. You didn’t have to worry about lids falling off if they were Tupperware lids.
I still have the really large Tupperware bowl that I use to make caramel popcorn in once a year. No one else has come up anything to match a large bowl like that with a lid.
There was the popular Tupperware pitcher that you sealed by pushing the button on the top. I think everyone had one of those in their cupboard. We all also had some sort of Tupperware cupcake, pie or cake carrier. My kids grew up on Tupperware sippy cups.
I noticed in Tupperware’s newest line of products, it still offers the popular sectioned off vegetable carrier with a space in the middle for the dip — all with a tight lid, of course.
Tupperware also has a set called salad-on-the-go where the salad bowl, dressing container and utensil all snap together. They know what people want. New items are a rice cooker bowl and microwaveable lunch containers.
Though I haven’t been to a Tupperware party in years, I’m looking forward to seeing the new family of Tupperware products on a store shelf — party or no party.