We live on railroad land.
Forty-five percent of Nebraska was settled by people taking advantage of the 1862 Homestead Act — the highest percentage of any state. A homestead would get 160 acres if a person or family could live on the land, build a home, make improvements and farm. The prerequisite was that the person had to be at least 21 years old and did not fight against the U.S.
When I was at the Homestead National Park in Beatrice, I looked up some of our ancestors who had homesteaded south of Madison. It looked as though my great-grandfather and a couple of his brothers came in the 1870s, settling around the Union Creek area. They must have been tough stock to build homes and seek out a living in a country that is known for its 100 severe summers and bitterly cold winters.
Curious, I wondered who took advantage of the Homestead Act to own the land we live on and found out it wasn’t eligible. It was railroad land. In a form filed with Madison County, in 1864, Congress approved “the construction of the Railroad and Telegraph Line construction from the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean.” Various railroad lines were given land along routes along the main line west from Omaha and in other parts of Nebraska to help get towns built and the land developed. It was a lot of land — like nearly 20% of all of the land in Nebraska.
Along the lines of the two major railroads in Nebraska, Union Pacific and Burlington, every other square mile of land was given to the railroad. Because they were given 20 miles on each side of the track, the railroad was given 20 square miles or sections of land for every one mile of track it laid.
Of course, all that land didn’t look a bit like it does today. There were no roads, no towns and what sometimes looked like nonfarmable wild land.
But the railroads marketed it well. Burlington Missouri offered “land exploring tickets” for potential buyers to look at the land before buying. The price of the ticket would go toward the purchase of the land. The railroad provided financing. Land agents were hired to find farmers in the eastern U.S and even in north and west Europe promising a land of milk and honey. They wanted farmers so the railroads would have a guaranteed money maker transferring farm products to the cities.
In 1880, John Demaree from Indiana took the plunge and bought the 160 acres that we live on for $250. He, like many purchasers, was more investor than farmer. In 1881, he sold the land for $850. Eventually, the land was purchased by someone who was interested in farming and farm products were brought to and taken away on the nearby train.
We’re railroad country and glad we are. A train still goes by our farm and transports millions of bushels of grain each year from area farmers. In a few months, the produce promised by the railroad 150 years ago will be pouring in again.