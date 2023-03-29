 Skip to main content
Pink Moon will precede Easter

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

Right before Easter each year is the occurrence of a lunar phenomenon called the Pink Moon. It’s actually the first full moon of spring, which this year will appear on Wednesday, April 5. You might want to make it a point to see it as it’s kind of special.

You may already know this, but Easter is held each year on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. That’s why no one ever knows when Easter is. I still can’t tell you when Easter is this year. In my head, it could be anywhere between March 5 and May 5. It would be so much easier if it would be on April 5 like Independence Day always falling on July 4. If Easter has to be a Sunday then it would be nice if it was on the second Sunday of every April just like Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of every November. Instead, many of us fumble through each spring wondering when Easter will be. It’s all because of the moon.

Back to the Pink Moon. Because Easter is completely based on the timing of a full springtime moon, people through the centuries have recognized that this full moon is a bit special. Jewish people consider this moon also as significant because it marks the start of Passover. For Muslims, the Pink Moon usually occurs during the month of Ramadan. A lot of people through many centuries have given a lot of attention on this moon, and I have never given it a second glance.

Even the Native Americans thought the spring full moon was quite special. They would call the Pink Moon the “Breaking Ice Moon” because that’s when rivers would be navigable again or “Moon when the Geese Lay Eggs” because this moon signified spring when new life begins.

This is one special moon.

The Pink Moon is definitely worth a look and the best time to look at it would actually be at sunrise on Wednesday, April 5 but, if it’s cloudy or you don’t think of moons at that time of the day, you can catch the Pink Moon a day before or after.

And it is supposed to have a pink hue. The Harvest Moon is always pretty orange, right? The Pink Moon is like that but with more of a pastel color like an Easter basket.

Full moons will come and go through the year, but get a pair of binoculars and gaze at one of the more special ones this Easter — the Pink Moon.

