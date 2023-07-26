If you haven’t already noticed, pink is the hot color right now and if you want to be on point this year, you’d better be buying some sort of pink apparel. The new Barbie movie has a lot to do with the hot pink trend. There is an official “Barbie Pink” color, and pink dominates the movie set, including pink beaches, pink cars, houses, floors, bikes, boats and roads. Supposedly, the set producers used so much pink spray paint in making the movie that they caused a worldwide pink paint shortage. Now people are jumping on the pink bandwagon and are dying their dogs Barbie pink, having pink parties and pretty much ensuring that pink is the color of the year. There’s a term for it — Barbiecore.
The color of pink first because popular in France in the 1700s because it was a long-lasting dye in clothes. Madame de Pompadour, a mistress of Louis XV, made pink quite popular when a porcelain company created and named a shade of pink after her so pink came to be associated with the royal court. Already, pink was getting political.
Pink was worn by men and women alike until 1920 when U.S. department stores started marketing blue clothes for boys and pink clothes for girls. They could just as well have used any colors that might have us in 2023 purchasing pink for boys and green for girls. Making pink a girl color forever stamped pink as feminine in our minds.
Pink then became the theme color of the breast cancer prevention campaign, and now pro football players wear pink shoes and gloves as a show of support during games during breast cancer prevention month. The color pink has meaning. There’s even a musical artist named Pink. For some reason, from the start, pink has made a statement.
Now, with Barbiecore in full swing, fashion runways are full of pink, stores are full of pink and you’ll notice that people are wearing a lot of pink.
In shopping with our in-their-20s daughters, I noticed they were buying bright pink clothes and wearing bright pink nail polish. It’s a happy summer color even if you’re not a big Barbie fan. Bright pink cowboy hats and cowboy boots will probably be seen at a lot of county fairs this summer.
We’ve related pink with girlishness and Barbies for so long, I can’t say that I have one pink clothing item in my closet. I may need to change that. It is the summer of pink.