Oh, for shucks sake

Corn shucks are the bane of my existence right now. When you live in the midst of farm country, you should expect a lot of corn shucks flying around, but you don’t have to like them.
Right now we have corn shucks blowing onto our lawn, drifting under our deck and clogging up anything that should normally be unclogged like our rain gutters.
During the winter, I can typically ignore corn shucks, but when it’s spring and there’s no more ignoring what’s going on outdoors, I have to face the fact that corn shucks have stealthily been taking over our lives the past few months.
If you consider that we are surrounded by fields of corn and that last fall there was a corn stalk every 8 inches for a half mile and that the rows are 30 inches apart across 160 acres, that is a lot of corn stalks that held a lot of corn shucks. The combine did its job last fall and took the husks off all of those ears of corn. Then the wind took over after harvest to make sure most of the husks don’t spend the winter lying in the field, turning into compost for next year’s crop. No, the wind ensured that many of the husks would end up on our lawn.
People who have lived where there are tumbleweeds know how it goes. The wind will take things wherever it wants. In our case, the wind brings us the gift of corn shucks around our house sometimes in 3-foot-tall drifts. Tom put in a row of bushes around the perimeter of our yard in attempt to stop some of the debris.
I thought it worked well until it was time to mow the lawn. The corn shucks had to be removed first. And then removed again and again. I gave up raking long ago as the wind was laughing at me as it replaced the pile I had just raked up with three more bushels of shucks behind my back.
Soon, Tom and Matt will be putting more corn seed in the ground and we’ll be eagerly looking for the first blades poking through the ground with the troublesome shucks from last fall long forgotten. This time of year, though, is that period where we have to continue the corn shuck fight, and so far we’re losing.