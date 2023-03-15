Not quite time for outdoor furniture

Outdoor furniture is a big deal these days and, with snow still on the ground, we’re starting to hear about what new ways we can improve our outdoor living experience. It makes me smile to think about how outdoor living has upped its game in the past 30 years.
What would have sufficed as your patio furniture as a kid? On the farm we had a nice wooden picnic table with attached benches held together with metal piping. I remember sitting there once for a picture on Christmas Day when the weather was so nice we sat with our plates of food for 30 seconds while my mom snapped a photo. The picnic table eventually was moved off the concrete pad that made up the “patio” because we needed the space to play basketball.
There was no shade out our back door so we didn’t spend much time on the plastic woven lawn chairs stored in the garage. Outdoor living mostly consisted of weeding the garden.
Our current lawn furniture, on the other hand, provides seating for nine people if you count the two ottomans. That’s right, there are even ottomans for our outdoor relaxing pleasure. All that leisure furniture is stowed in the corner of the machine shed underneath the field sprayer. The plastic rattan furniture along with the numerous cushions making it comfortable takes space in the shed, but we have to take it off the deck for the winter or it’d get shredded by the wind and snow. Even in the summer, the furniture is occasionally all scooted together at one end of the deck after a strong thunderstorm.
As much as I like to look at the ads for lawn furniture, I’m not getting too excited to get ours out of the machine shed. We need at least a few 70 degree days before anyone’s going to feel like relaxing in the great outdoors. It’s possible to get a blizzard in April so May 1 is a good goal for getting ready for outdoor relaxation.
Another reason not to be so eager to get out the lawn furniture is that it’s a bit of a job to get it transported from the shed to the deck. I used the garden tractor to haul it piece by piece last spring and lost one of the chairs when it fell off the loader bucket onto the gravel driveway. There’s got to be a better way so this spring we’re going to load the pieces onto a flatbed trailer and back it up to the deck where each piece then can be lifted up and over the railing and onto its place on the deck for the summer.
Not yet, though. I’m going to enjoy the indoor fireplace and indoor furniture for now. There’s something to be said about the pleasures of the indoor living experience, too.