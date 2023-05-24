It’s a little late now, but you have about a week to join the No Mow May movement. Just like the title, people are encouraged not to mow their lawns during May. In 2019, a group in Great Britain encouraged people to do a No Mow May to give weeds and grass the chance to live free and grow tall. They said it would provide a month of habitat for bees and butterflies and whatever animals were having a hard time finding a place to hide on a mowed lawn.
The mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, issued an executive order for a mandatory No Mow May in Cleveland this May. I guess you get caught mowing and you’re issued a ticket.
Why would people want to break the no mow law? How nice to see all the lawns on your block looking long and unkempt. Your lawn would not be the only one with tall dandelions peeking above the grass looking to scatter their seeds across the neighborhood. Those with lawn services would welcome the monthlong break. They can catch up on the mowing in June. But therein lies the problem.
Some experts are saying that the No Mow May movement is an awful idea. So you let your grass grow a foot tall and provide bee and butterfly habitat. What happens to those happy bees when June 1 rolls around and lawnmowers everywhere start cutting the grass down to a sensible 3 inches? The bees and butterflies will have to find somewhere else to live and something else to eat, as will the voles, mice and snakes that also have taken up residence on your lanky lawn.
Not mowing for a month is also not supposed to be good for the grass. Have you ever cut your lawn when it was a little on the long side? For a few days after the trim, the grass looks a pale green and stunted. That’s why people are encouraged to set the lawnmower at a high setting after the No Mow May so as not to shock it, and it would be a shock.
I don’t think there’s any way we could do a No Mow May around here. The tall grass belongs in pastures, not next to our sidewalks. We’ve mowed our lawn three times this month and will get another mow in before the month is out and it’s never looked so good. The cool spring and a couple of rains have gotten lawns off to a great start. This is the one month we get to have a really nice-looking lawn — let us enjoy it.
There’s No Shave November and no alcohol Dry January so now we’ve got No Mow May. Actually, if we remain in a drought like this for the next year, we may just kick the idea around in May 2024 of a No Mow May because there may not be much grass to mow.