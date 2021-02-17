You have permission to edit this article.
What does Lent consist of?

Lent, by definition is a “solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday.” But what does it actually consist of? Lent consists of the time where most Christians, including myself give up something from Ash Wednesday to Easter. At this time, I don’t know what I want to give up for Lent yet, but I do know that I will participate in it.

In years past, I have given up pop, chocolate, and even brownies. They may have been small, simple things, but during that six week period, it felt like forever before I could have those sweet treats again. At the time, you think of how you just give up the different treats, but, it means more. Since Jesus gave up his life for us, we should be able to go six weeks without something that we enjoy.

Most of the time during the season, I do a pretty good job about not breaking what I gave up for Lent. If I do get close, my friends and family make sure to remind me that I did give that up for Lent, and that I cannot have it until Easter.

Who knows what I will give up for Lent this year. Maybe it will be using a certain app or maybe eating a certain food. But what I do know is that I will be participating this year, and I am very excited to.

