Undocumented people suffering

Being undocumented at this time and in this part of the country and surrounded by these political views, is terrifying. When subjected to the prejudice and hate that comes along with being undocumented, immigrants and their children suffer from a multitude of emotional tolls.
According to a study done by the Journal of Community Positive Practices, seven out of 12 children of undocumented parents tested within borderline range for depression. Some of these children also tested for other mental illnesses such as anxiety and attention problems. However, one does not need to go so far to realize how youth are emotionally impacted by immigration.
In my area, many people of my age, have been strongly affected by the legal status of them and their parents. Simply looking different from the majority of people brings many issues. Recently, I realized I was the only person of color in one of my classes. Though nobody says anything negative towards me, I still feel alienated. Not having another person like me instantly made me feel like I lacked a safety net that others around me had.
I think about how segregated I’ve felt at times, just for being Mexican, and yet I’m lucky enough to be a citizen. Other people my age aren’t as lucky. They face difficulties that someone born in the United States would never face, simply based on the fact that they weren’t born here.
An example of this is having a death in the family. Many undocumented teens have older family members, such as grandparents, who live outside the country. When a grandparent dies, these teens are unable to go mourn with the rest of their in fear of not being able to reenter the U.S. This puts an undue amount of guilt and stress on teens, which in turn affects them negatively in other aspects of their lives.
Though many people don’t vividly remember crossing the border, they still experience the trauma of it through stories told by their parents.
Many teens also experience living in split parent homes, but not like mamy other kids do. They live this way because some parents who travel to their home countries are not able to return. This is different from how divorce affects kids because many kids whose parents divorce can still see both parents.
Living in a mixed status household also causes many teens to grow up a lot faster than others. Some adolescents work part-time jobs, sometimes more than one, to help pay bills. Others are forced to basically raise younger siblings while their parents work long shifts.
Some kids are also forced to miss out on high school experiences because of these responsibilities. Going to football games or hanging out with your friends provides an opportunity for teens to get out of their home and just be a teen for a bit. Sadly, in many cases kids can’t always do this.
In addition, youth face the stigma that they may not be as good as their peers academically. Though some kids receive praise for achieving good grades, many take this as a back-handed compliment. Teachers, peers, and parents constantly tell teens that they are impressed, usually implying because of their racial background or their parents’ status of citizenship.
Many people see undocumentation as a simple thing, that can be easily solved, when in reality, its not. The emotional toll that comes along with being undocumented, or being a child of someone who is, is also not easily fixed, and is something teens like me, and many others, will carry for the rest of our lives.