Debate sparks an interest in politics

Since Donald Trump was elected president, I have become interested in politics, and after going to Nebraska Cornhusker Girls State this summer, I try to keep myself up-to-date with what is going on in our country.

When most people think about politics right now, they may think about gun control, taxes, or how we are planning to keep the earth clean.

However, since President Trump was elected, it seems as if most citizens of America are worried about immigration and building the new border wall. There is a lot of controversy over this new wall. There are both pros and cons to think about on this topic.

There are many pros to building a wall.

For starters, the wall is offering great homeland security.

The wall is being built to stop terrorists and human and drug traffickers and essentially just keep America safe. Politifact says that there are many gang members who were forced out of Central America and are now coming into the United States. The wall will help stop members of violent gangs from coming to America. According to CNN, “Mexican drug cartels take in between $19 billion and $29 billion annually from drug sales in the U.S.” Because of the wall, the drug trafficking will be deterred.

Lastly, the U.S. will be saving $113 billion on tax money. Illegal immigrants use social welfare programs, the healthcare systems, and education programs. Building the wall will help to reduce the number of illegal immigrants that use our tax money.

America will essentially become a safer place because of the wall.

Along with the pros of building the wall, there are also many cons.

First, the wall will not be stopping the immigrants who have overstayed visas. America can only have so many inhabitants; therefore, the immigrants who have overstayed visas will be making it difficult for immigrants with legal visas to find a place to live in America.

Another major con for building the wall is the cost. Some estimates state that the wall can cost between $2 to $30 million. Many citizens are nervous considering the exact cost of the wall has not been determined.

The building of the wall also puts wildlife in danger. There are many animals housed in the natural corridor where the wall is being built. Several species of animals are at risk of becoming endangered.

The final con of this is that illegal immigration will not come to a complete end. People are being detained at the wall and families are being separated.

There will still be a lot of work to do to keep America safe.

Building the wall has been a controversy for a while now.

Will it keep America safe, or will it not make any difference?

Will taxpayers’ money be put to good use?

The pros and cons are clear, but since the wall is already being built, I hope that it does well to make America a better place, even though America is already great.

