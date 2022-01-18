The pros and cons of social media

Social media in general has many different pros and cons. On the pro side of things, one example is that it is great for showing things to families that live far away. Not all families live close together all the time, so being able to share pictures, videos or even word posts online to those people could be a great thing for those people.
Another example of the pros is that social media has become a job almost and can become a sort of income for people. Becoming a social media influencer has exploded in this day and age, granting people jobs where they can do what they want and make money for that, whether it's cooking, dancing or art. On the other hand, social media often relates to a lot of mental disorders like depression and anxiety. Teens can see what people look like, even if that might be fake, and think that they cannot compare to that and are not as good. That is not something anyone should be experiencing, especially teenagers.
Another con is that cyberbullying has become a big thing. Kids who were once only bullied in the classrooms are becoming more defensive as they are continued to be bullied online at home. Without social media, our world may be completely different, so while we do have those pros, we do need to take a step back and find a way to fix those cons.