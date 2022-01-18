The dangers of social media

Social media can be both a tool and a weapon. Many teens have or will experience cyberbullying. The consequences of this mistreatment can alter physical and mental health. However, the danger of social media expands to all ages. The power held on the internet is unparalleled. When unaware of online manipulation, we are subject to grave repercussions. While social media has improved our lives very quickly, it also can ruin our lives just as fast.
Within seconds, millions or billions of people can have access to information. That is one of the biggest strengths of our current communicative technology. This high-speed “information highway” has allowed American citizens to be involved and aware of current events. Not to mention, they also have access to the health benefits of readily available weather, GPS and emergency indicators. The issue is the internet is littered with online scams and malicious intent. Everyone is subject to online manipulation, such as financial scams, catfishing and even false pop-ups.
It is easy to become comfortable and trusting when it comes to social media. Most people look toward their tablets and phones with gleeful optimism. However, you are one click away from falling into a phishing scheme and possibly losing your life savings. Phishing is a technique where a victim is tricked into revealing personal details. This information can then be used by a "cyber attacker" to gain access to your accounts. When bank accounts are targeted, this becomes an even larger issue. Unfortunately, the majority of these scams are geared toward our elderly population. But there are ways to prevent these cases of fraud.
According to an article by CentralBank, the best ways to avoid online fraud include: Keeping your devices up to date, setting strong passwords and being aware of the dangers on the internet. Digital awareness is becoming an essential piece of being on social media. Regardless of age, it is up to each individual to become aware of the dangers online, so we can all enjoy the benefits.