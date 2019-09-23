You are the owner of this article.
Stop procrastinating, manage time well

The importance of extracurricular activities has long been a pretty debatable subject. But is it really that hard to balance schoolwork and extracurricular activities?

Being a person that is involved in very few time-consuming extracurriculars, I don’t know that I am the best person to ask about this debate, but I do know what it’s like to have a fairly packed schedule. My agenda often consists of a long and tiring school day, followed by my after school job, and then I’m headed home to finish off all my extra homework and study just enough to pass by the next day’s exam. And, while I don’t attend two hour practices or contribute to any team wins, I spend a good chunk of time cheering on nearly every team at their big games.

After asking multiple friends involved in a wide variety of activities from cheer to softball to football, it has come to my attention that, while it may be difficult, it really is just about time management.

Say you are sitting on the bus on the way to a game. Rather than chit chatting with your friends about how annoying their boyfriend is being, consider pulling out your math book and working on some homework.

And when you get home after the past three hours of straight misery, also known as practice, as tempting as it may be to Snapchat your best friend to complain about how practices are too long and you have too much homework to do to waste your time running eight laps, in the time that you spent whining, you could be done memorizing your speech for tomorrow’s English class.

And trust me, I, of all people, know how to procrastinate. I use the five minutes in between classes to catch up on the latest gossip, then at 10 p.m. that night, realize I have a physiology test the next day in which I know nothing about.

This is something I think everyone is guilty of, whether you have the excuse of extracurricular activities or not. But if we all learned a little bit about time management and used those few minutes of gossip to work on some homework or prepare for the next day’s quiz, balancing academics and after school activities would be a breeze.

With all things considered, I believe that, if students learned how to better manage their time and prioritize academics over their latest Instagram post, there really wouldn’t even be anything to fuss about in the first place. Athletes would be able to use the little amounts of time that they waste throughout the day to complete large amounts of schoolwork.

