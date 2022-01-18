Social media has a downside

Social media allows us to connect with friends and loved ones in meaningful ways even when we aren’t together in person, which is wonderful. It also allows us to get to know and interact with people in other places, whether that’s in the United States or around the world. That, too, is great. But at the same time, far too many people are using social media to tear down rather than build up. They unleash their anger, go after others who disagree with them and spread misinformation. People act without thinking. They don’t consider that what they say and do online has consequences.
They’re not interested in healthy and honest debate about issues important to them or their community; instead, they’re focused on “being right” and trying to shut others down through insults, intimidation and ad hominem attacks. They hide behind “freedom of speech” rather than acting responsibly online. Just because we’re legally allowed to say attacking and offensive things online doesn’t mean we should go out of our way to do so.
For their part, social media companies have an ethical responsibility to regulate what happens on their platforms. They need to stop allowing harmful advertising, cease supporting clickbait actors that trade in manipulation and lies and get better at removing inflammatory, hateful, racist and sexist content through a combination of artificial intelligence and trained content reviewers. They have the power to stop hateful echo chambers, if they’re really interested in doing so. And if social media companies refuse to take responsibility through self-regulation, the government should step in and impose fines to get them to do the right thing.
Users, meanwhile, can protect themselves by using critical thinking skills. People shouldn’t blindly believe something simply because it supports their political belief system or world view. They need to make truth and facts, rather than bias and opinion, the standards by which they govern themselves and their lives.