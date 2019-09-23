Prioritize academics

Did you know that over half of high school students nationwide are involved in extracurricular activities? That means that the majority of American students have to juggle school, homework, practices, and time with their friends and family. Sometimes balancing school and extracurriculars can be difficult, but there are several measures that you can take to help yourself out.
In my opinion, academics should come before your extracurricular activities. If you put academics first, you can ensure that you always get to participate in your extracurriculars. You should always try to make the most of your study halls and time that teachers give at the end of class so that you have the least amount of homework possible. That way when you get home you won’t have to worry about schoolwork.
Another strategy is to not overschedule yourself. Give yourself some time to relax. It’s great to be involved in several things, but you should make sure it’s not too much. If you find yourself with too much on your plate, prioritize the most important things and remove some less important activities from your schedule.
The last strategy is not procrastinating. If you’re given a week to do a project, start it right away and work on it in your spare time. If you wait until the last minute, you’re going to end up extremely stressed out, and you won’t have any motivation to get things done.
Balancing school and extracurriculars can definitely be tough sometimes, but if you try these strategies, they can help you to lower stress and balance your extracurriculars effectively.