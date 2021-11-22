Our famliy Thansgiving traditions

The fall and winter holidays are the best time of the year. Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, there is so much excitement and joy. Thanksgiving is a special time for many, including myself. This is a time to be grateful and thankful for everything that we are blessed with. Although we should be thankful for our blessings all the time, Thanksgiving really makes us think about it more.
For Thanksgiving, an annual tradition is to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and then eat a Thanksgiving meal at my grandparents’ house. My aunts, uncles and cousins all join in the fun at my grandparents’, and we feast on traditional Thanksgiving foods including turkey, stuffing, green beans, salads, mashed potatoes, rolls, sauerkraut and dumplings and desserts galore. I will always cherish our annual Thanksgiving holiday together with my family at my grandma and grandpa’s.
I am thankful for so many things this year. A few big things include all of my family and friends, our health, holidays, pets, success in school and sports, having a job I enjoy, a warm house, good food on the table and plenty of clothes. I have been blessed, and I am more than thankful this Thanksgiving. This is a time to think of what we all do have rather than what we don’t. Be thankful for what you have during this season, and you’ll end up having more. Warm wishes to all and happy holidays!