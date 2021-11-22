Our famliy Thansgiving traditions

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It’s a time for family celebrations, delicious food and Black Friday shopping. Thanksgiving festivities are always celebrated at my house. The morning always starts by watching the Macy’s Day Parade. My little brothers get particularly excited when they see the Mickey Mouse balloon. Both sets of my grandparents come to enjoy the tasty food that my mom prepared. She is definitely the cook of the family when it comes to the surplus of sides that are served.
My dad, however, is in charge of the turkey, and believe me when I say he is always proud of how it ends up. Every year it’s “the best turkey he’s ever made,” but they all taste the same to me.
After we’re all feeling bloated and swear that we can’t eat any more food, my sister will bring out her famous pumpkin pie. Personally, I’m not really a pumpkin pie type of girl, I’d rather fill up on stuffing. On the contrary, my sister had no shame in eating the entire pumpkin pie last year. Yes, the entire pie. The last piece was devoured right before she went to bed, but she still finished it on Thanksgiving Day.
A family tradition on Thanksgiving is going around the dinner table and saying one thing we’re all thankful for. This may seem like a good idea until my grandma talks for 10 minutes about how she’s “so happy that we’re all together” and “family is God’s greatest gift,” and you can’t forget, “you guys keep me young” and, last but not least, “I don’t know who’s doing the dishes, but it won’t be me.” It may seem super sentimental, but it gets old hearing the same thing every year for 10 minutes straight. Following my grandma’s annual sappy speech, my siblings usually chime in by saying they are thankful for their dolls, toy tractors and bouncy balls.
After the meal and dishes are complete, there is usually a family game of Scattergories or Catch Phrase. When all our company leaves, we clean up the house before going to bed. We aren’t Black Friday shopping fanatics, but some years, my parents will wait in the long lines to get good deals on Christmas presents. Following the celebrations and shopping, we all relax and enjoy the long break away from school.