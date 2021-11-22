Our famliy Thansgiving traditions

As November rolls around, Thanksgiving is always something that I look forward to. It is a time that I get to spend with my family and friends and celebrate with them. To celebrate Thanksgiving, my family usually gets together at someone's house or shed.
We always have a meal, and everyone brings something to contribute to that meal. We eat our meal, joke around and watch football when we are all together. Family is the one big thing that I am thankful for around Thanksgiving time. They are the big supporters in my life who help me with all things that I deal with.
I am also thankful for my teachers and my friends who give me an education and help me pass time in school and on the weekends. Good health is also something I am thankful for. Especially in today’s world with COVID and all other types of sickness, I am thankful for my good health and the good health of my family members.