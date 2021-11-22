You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our famliy Thansgiving traditions

  • Comments

As November rolls around, Thanksgiving is always something that I look forward to. It is a time that I get to spend with my family and friends and celebrate with them. To celebrate Thanksgiving, my family usually gets together at someone's house or shed.

We always have a meal, and everyone brings something to contribute to that meal. We eat our meal, joke around and watch football when we are all together. Family is the one big thing that I am thankful for around Thanksgiving time. They are the big supporters in my life who help me with all things that I deal with.

I am also thankful for my teachers and my friends who give me an education and help me pass time in school and on the weekends. Good health is also something I am thankful for. Especially in today’s world with COVID and all other types of sickness, I am thankful for my good health and the good health of my family members.

Tags

In other news

Our famliy Thansgiving traditions

The fall and winter holidays are the best time of the year. Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, there is so much excitement and joy. Thanksgiving is a special time for many, including myself. This is a time to be grateful and thankful for everything that we are ble…

Our famliy Thansgiving traditions

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It’s a time for family celebrations, delicious food and Black Friday shopping. Thanksgiving festivities are always celebrated at my house. The morning always starts by watching the Macy’s Day Parade. My little brothers get particularly excited when the…

 Appeara